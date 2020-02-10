Essex Savings Bank Sells 175 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,760. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.29. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,001 shares of company stock worth $6,252,535 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

