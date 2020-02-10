Essex Savings Bank Sells 209 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after purchasing an additional 532,711 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,105 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,946,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,035,000 after purchasing an additional 428,876 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.10. 13,205,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,833,510. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

