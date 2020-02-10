Essex Savings Bank Sells 615 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,435,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,109,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

