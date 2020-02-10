Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $232.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $232.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.33.

Shares of EL stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $151.51 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.35.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

