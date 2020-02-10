ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0329 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77.

