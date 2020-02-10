ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLV) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1771 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

HDLV opened at $29.74 on Monday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01.

