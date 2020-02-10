Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating and a target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,580. Etsy has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,996,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 132.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 171.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

