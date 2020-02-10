EuroDry (EDRY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, analysts expect EuroDry to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EDRY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 679. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDRY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

