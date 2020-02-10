Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Euronet Worldwide worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 176.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,654,000 after purchasing an additional 199,303 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $30,540,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,781,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,865,000 after purchasing an additional 151,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,903,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $1,985,135.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,755.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 33,565 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $5,149,877.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,051,369.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.86. 6,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.36 and a 12 month high of $171.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.15.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

