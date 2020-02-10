Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Estee Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.33.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE EL traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $208.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,764. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.50 and its 200-day moving average is $196.35. The stock has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $151.66 and a 52 week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.