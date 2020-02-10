EverGreenCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $155.00 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. EverGreenCoin has a total market capitalization of $269,362.00 and $155.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.01255990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046368 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021559 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00212463 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002292 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00062669 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004413 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,185,916 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

