Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,810 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $40,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $968,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.79. 1,229,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60. Evergy has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $258,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

