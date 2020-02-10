Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Eyenovia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of Eyenovia stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,041. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.45. Eyenovia has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $6.98.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 29,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $80,851.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,226,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,694.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 72.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 58,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 25.1% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

