Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.75.

FN stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.62.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,984.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 12,942 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $784,155.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,687.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,965 shares of company stock worth $5,441,334. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

