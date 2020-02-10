Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,888,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 33,270 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Facebook worth $1,003,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,004,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,716 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,166,891,000 after acquiring an additional 466,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $809,716,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $212.30. 6,395,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,238,445. The company has a market cap of $604.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average of $195.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

