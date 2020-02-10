Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,159 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.1% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $314.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,576. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $250.09 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

