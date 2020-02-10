Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Cerner by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Cerner by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cerner by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Cerner by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,437 shares of company stock worth $23,151,057. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERN. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.38. 870,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

