Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.74. The stock had a trading volume of 157,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,805. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.26 and its 200-day moving average is $224.49. The firm has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Edward Jones cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.