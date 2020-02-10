Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $612,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,723 shares in the company, valued at $34,386,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $279,009.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $1.94 on Monday, reaching $94.57. The company had a trading volume of 270,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,346. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average is $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

