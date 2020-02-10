FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 265.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $184.14. 58,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.28 and its 200 day moving average is $169.11. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $128.80 and a 52 week high of $185.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.13.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

