FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 140 Shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its stake in shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 53,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the second quarter worth $2,207,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Shares of NWLI stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $271.85. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.90 and a 200 day moving average of $268.58. The stock has a market cap of $999.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.87. National Western Life Group Inc has a 12-month low of $241.81 and a 12-month high of $314.25.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.17 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.