FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 606 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

