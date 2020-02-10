Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,197,000 after acquiring an additional 857,143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 282,710 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 586,589 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 224.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,121,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.53. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,700 shares of company stock worth $1,258,433. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FATE. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.82.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

