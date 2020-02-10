Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.40-6.58 for the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sandler O’Neill cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of FRT stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $128.10. 36,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,184. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.47. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $141.35.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

