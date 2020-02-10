Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Position Lessened by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,840,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,493,000 after buying an additional 117,326 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE FSS opened at $32.42 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.