Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $17,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.95.

NYSE FIS traded up $3.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.89. 2,471,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.18. The company has a market cap of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $104.73 and a 1-year high of $150.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 7,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $985,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $729,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $6,337,390 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

