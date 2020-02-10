Fiduciary Trust Co. Invests $240,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.85.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $111.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,737,560. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.