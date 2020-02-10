Fiduciary Trust Co. Takes Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NLOK opened at $19.73 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.27.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLOK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.