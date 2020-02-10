Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,048,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,694,000 after acquiring an additional 196,460 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,550,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after acquiring an additional 269,846 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,298,942 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,941,000 after acquiring an additional 251,872 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,638,557 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $169,769,000 after acquiring an additional 480,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,605,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $168,476,000 after acquiring an additional 825,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on General Motors from to in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

GM opened at $33.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. General Motors has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

