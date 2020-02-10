Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Earns News Impact Score of 0.94

News articles about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.94 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.
Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Financial Institutions’ score:
- Critical Analysis: Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) & JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NASDAQ:JPM) (americanbankingnews.com)
- Pintec Joins Hands with Financial Institutions to Provide Relief Measures for SMEs Located in Coronavirus Severely Affected Areas (prnewswire.com)
- Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows (americanbankingnews.com)
- Edited Transcript of FISI earnings conference call or presentation 31-Jan-20 1:30pm GMT (finance.yahoo.com)
Separately, BidaskClub lowered Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Financial Institutions Company Profile
Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.
