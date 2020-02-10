Financial Review: THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) versus Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) and Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halma has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares THYSSENKRUPP AG/S and Halma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THYSSENKRUPP AG/S -0.40% -5.77% -0.45% Halma N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S and Halma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THYSSENKRUPP AG/S 1 0 0 0 1.00 Halma 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares THYSSENKRUPP AG/S and Halma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THYSSENKRUPP AG/S $47.39 billion 0.16 -$343.03 million ($0.55) -21.58 Halma $1.58 billion 6.93 $222.91 million $0.69 41.72

Halma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than THYSSENKRUPP AG/S. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Halma beats THYSSENKRUPP AG/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges. The company's Industrial Solutions segment offers construction services, as well as naval shipbuilding services. Its Materials Services segment distributes materials, and provides technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems. The company's Infrastructure Safety segment provides networked fire detectors and control panels; smoke and heat detectors, sounders, beacons, and interfaces; wireless and wired fire detection devices; solutions for people and vehicle flow; flame detectors, beam smoke detectors, and specialist fire extinguishing systems; automatic fire detection and suppression systems; and electronic security systems and signaling products. Its Medical segment offers mechanical and fluidic components; ophthalmic diagnostic and surgical equipment, and pharmaceutical products; peristaltic, syringe, piston, and gear pumps; miniature valves, micro pumps, and fluid components; real-time location systems; specialized components and fluid transfer subassemblies; diagnostic medical devices; clinical grade non-invasive blood pressure monitoring products and technologies; and lenses as aids to diagnosis and surgery. The company's Environmental & Analysis segment provides mass flow meters and controllers, and pressure controllers; ultraviolet disinfection and water treatment systems; optical and high temperature metallized fibers; multispectral and digital imaging systems; multi-utility M2M solutions; equipment and software to monitor and analyze water cycle; radiometric and photometric systems and software; spectrometers and spectral sensors; water and environmental analysis equipment; moisture management products; electrochemical sensors; opto-electronic solutions; and camera systems and devices. Halma plc was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom.

