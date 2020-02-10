First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Given $12.75 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $12.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Bank an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in First Bank by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Bank by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Bank by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in First Bank by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Bank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRBA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. 1,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Bank has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.28%. Equities research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

