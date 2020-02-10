First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Given $12.75 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $12.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Bank an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, TheStreet lowered First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
NASDAQ:FRBA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. 1,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Bank has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.28%. Equities research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.
About First Bank
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
