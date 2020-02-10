First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $102,000 Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 150.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,218,000 after buying an additional 177,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $245,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSM stock opened at $71.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.14. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

