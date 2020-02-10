First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Quidel by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Quidel by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Quidel news, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,097,893.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,625 shares of company stock worth $3,054,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $75.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.65. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $81.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

