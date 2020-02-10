First Mercantile Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 294.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 34,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $127.01 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.93 and a one year high of $156.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

