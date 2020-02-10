First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. Avnet has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

