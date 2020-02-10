First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 142 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 24.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JJSF shares. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Consumer Edge downgraded J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CL King started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

In other news, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $365,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $169.39 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $149.24 and a 12 month high of $196.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.31 and a 200-day moving average of $186.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.28.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $311.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

