First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 203 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 67.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM opened at $167.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $169.72.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $505,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,184,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $3,009,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,399,772.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,834 shares of company stock worth $5,587,221 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

