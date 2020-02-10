First National Trust Co Acquires 2,588 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,739,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $350,475,000 after acquiring an additional 484,472 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,534,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $308,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 5,113,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $312,232,000 after acquiring an additional 244,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $61.38. 137,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

