First National Trust Co Cuts Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in The Western Union by 867.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 153,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 137,414 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 107,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in The Western Union by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,207 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.10. 244,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,344,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $28.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

