First National Trust Co Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 78.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.33. The stock had a trading volume of 294,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.02. Hershey Co has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $162.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.85.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.19.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $986,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $6,842,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $597,140.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,882,661.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,555,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

