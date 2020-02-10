First National Trust Co Has $2.30 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.09. 22,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,074. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.13 and a 12 month high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.53%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

