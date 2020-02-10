First National Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

NYSE MO traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.46. 2,642,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,869,214. The stock has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

