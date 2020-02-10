First National Trust Co Sells 2,074 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.08. 5,547,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,321,257. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

