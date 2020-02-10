First National Trust Co Sells 322 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $557.78. 353,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,935. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.54 and a 12-month high of $556.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $520.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

