First National Trust Co Sells 4,653 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after buying an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,137,402,000 after buying an additional 321,849 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after buying an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after buying an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,574,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,030,504. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.