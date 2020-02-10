First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stake Lessened by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 2.1% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,287,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.00. 71,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,807. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

