First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,073 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $36,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Burlington Stores by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $1,688,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global raised Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.65.

BURL opened at $229.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $236.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.