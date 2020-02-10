First Trust Advisors LP Buys 30,403 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $36,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

