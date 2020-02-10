First Trust Advisors LP Has $47.87 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,105 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Occidental Petroleum worth $47,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $41.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $68.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $921,409 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

